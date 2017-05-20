Prep girls tennis: Olson earns trip to state after placing 3rd in district championships

In the 3A District 1 girls tennis championships Thursday, Olivia Olson of Edmonds-Woodway defeated Arlington’s Layla Garduno-Craviototo for third place in singles and a trip to next week’s state tennis tournament. Playing at Arlington High School, Olson beat Garduno-Craviototo 6-3, 6-1. Both players advance to the state tournament, which is in the Tri-Cities.

Earlier in the competition, Olson had defeated Tessa Rugg of Snohomish 6-1, 6-7 (2) to earn her place in the consolation final.

In the 3A championship final, Shorewood’s Sasha Gaeth defeated Catherine Michelutti of Squalicum 6-2, 6-4. Both Gaeth and Michelutti will advance to state.

Edmonds-Woodway had two doubles teams in the district competition, but both were defeated and did not advance. E-W’s Hailey Rehnfeldt and Alexi Huffman lost to Haylie Irving-Maddi VanAssche of Snohomish 7-6 (2), 6-2 while the Warriors’ Nicole Ung-Leona Aklipi fell to the Shorecrest team of Tessa Farnam-Bella Saunders, 6-3, 6-4.

In the doubles championship, Kiana Akazawa and Katri Shields of Snohomish downed Stanwood’s Melissa Ness and Bradie Ferguson 7-6 (2), 7-5.