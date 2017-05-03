Prep softball gallery: Meadowdale defeats Lynnwood 15-0 in five innings

The Mavericks' Savanna Spratt rockets a triple to right field.
Kelci Studioso slides home for one of the Mavericks' 15 runs.
Lauren Dent was dominant in the shutout.
Dent also contributed at bat.
Meadowdale second baseman Olivia Dimmock fields tosses to first baseman Jasmine Welaye for the final out.

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 15-0 in five innings during their game on Wednesday.

–Photos by Scott Williams

