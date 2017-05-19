Prep softball playoffs: Mavs edge Snohomish for 3A District title

1 of 6

In a match-up of last year’s 3A and 4A state softball champions, the Meadowdale Mavericks took the District 1 title with a 2-1 win over Snohomish Friday night at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett.

The Mavs now move on to the state softball tournament in Lacey next week to defend their 2016 state 3A title. Snohomish, which won the State 4A title last year before moving to the 3A classification, also advances to state.

Meadowdale got revenge from an earlier-season drubbing by the Panthers to win their second straight district championship. Snohomish, who had only lost one game the entire season (and to a 4A team), had not been scored on in the district tournament prior to meeting Meadowdale.

The Mavs’ ace pitcher, Lauren Dent, kept her focus and got out of tight innings twice, with Snohomish runners on third base.

— Photos by Ken Pickle