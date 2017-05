1 of 5

The defending 3A softball champion Meadowdale Mavericks earned a return trip to the state tournament Thursday night with a 9-5 victory over Marysville-Pilchuck in the semifinal round of the District 1 softball tournament at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett.

The Mavs now meet Snohomish — which won the State 4A title last year before moving to the 3A classification — for the District 1 title at 6 p.m. Friday night, with both teams advancing to state.