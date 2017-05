1 of 5

In the first round of play in the 3A District 1 softball tournament Wednesday, Edmonds-Woodway lost to Everett 7-5 and Meadowdale defeated Marysville-Getchell 11-3.

The Warriors meet Shorecrest Thursday in the loser-out consolation brackett, while the Mavericks advance to play Marysville-Pilchuck for a spot in the championship game Saturday.