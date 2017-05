The Edmonds-Woodway High School softball team rebounded from a Wednesday loss to Everett and defeated Shorecrest 11-1 Thursday in the consolation bracket of the 3A District 1 softball tournament at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett.

The Warriors now face Marysville-Pilchuck at 4 p.m. Friday, and must win that game plus another one immediately following to keep their hopes alive for a berth to the state tournament.

You can see the complete District 1 bracket here.