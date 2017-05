The Edmonds-Woodway High School softball team fought valiantly to earn a consolation bracket berth to the state 3A softball tournament, but came up just short Friday.

The Warriors needed to win both loser-out games in the 3A District 1 tournament at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett. E-W won the first, beating Marysville-Pilchuck 2-1, but dropped the second game to Everett 10-8.

Edmonds-Woodway finished the season with a 14-10 overall record.