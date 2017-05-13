Prep track and field: Warrior boys, girls win Wesco South titles

51
0

Edmonds-Woodway High School’s boys and girls track and field teams earned championships at the Wesco 3A South track and field competition Friday at Edmonds District Stadium.

The Warrior boys finished with a team score of 132.5, edging the Lynnwood Royals who came in at 126. Meadowdale boys were in fifth place with a score of 65.

The girls finished with a decisive score of 181. Meadowdale’s girls team came in 7th place at 33.66.

You can see all the individual results here.

Varsity – Mens
1. Edmonds-Woodway 132.5
2. Lynnwood 126
3. Shorecrest 125
4. Shorewood 123.5
5. Meadowdale 65
6. Ferndale 54
7. Squalicum 34

 

Varsity – Womens
1. Edmonds-Woodway 181
2. Shorecrest 166.5
3. Squalicum 95.5
4. Shorewood 78.83
5. Lynnwood 69
6. Ferndale 65.5
7. Meadowdale 33.66

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here