Prep track and field: Warrior girls win 3A District 1 championship, boys finish 3rd

The Edmonds-Woodway girls track and field team won the 3A District 1 title at Shoreline Stadium on Friday, while the boys team took third place. Both teams also qualified athletes for state competition. Meadowdale boys finished 9th and also had a state qualifier.

Here are the results:

Boys

Team scores: Arlington 103.5, Shorecrest 82, Edmonds-Woodway 78, Oak Harbor 71.5, Lynnwood 62, Stanwood 61, Shorewood 56, Snohomish 42, Meadowdale 26, Everett 23, Ferndale 22, Marysville Pilchuck 11, Marysville Getchell 11, Squalicum 10

E-W, Meadowdale qualifiers for state

3200: 1. Matthew Park (E-W) 9:18.16, 3.Sam McCloughan (EW) 9:43.2

110 hurdles: 1. Aaron Richardson (E-W) 14.92

300 hurdles:1. Aaron Richardson (E-W) 40.09

4×100 relay: 4. Edmonds-Woodway 44.25

Triple jump: 2. Raymond Free (Meadowdale) 41-7

~~~~~

Girls



Team scores: Edmonds-Woodway 116, Shorecrest 88, Arlington 72, Snohomish 65, Stanwood 65, Lynnwood 46, Marysville Pilchuck 45, Ferndale 43, Squalicum 42, Marysville Getchell 34, Everett 27, Shorewood 26, Oak Harbor 22, Meadowdale 8

E-W qualifiers for state

200: 2. Ella Spillane 26.46

3200: 1. Yukino Parle 10:47.44, 2, Olivia Meader-Yetter 10:52.11; 4, Stephanie Wroblewski 10:58.12

4×200 relay: 3. Edmonds-Woodway 1:46.24

Shot put: 2. Vernice Keyes 36-3

High jump: 3. Emily Hoang 5-1