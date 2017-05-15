Puget Sound Regional Council seeking public comment on transit, ferry projects

The Puget Sound Regional Council is seeking public comment on projects recommended to receive approximately $32 million for transit and ferry improvements in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, and approximately $3 million to fund road improvements in North Bend, Orting, Snohomish and Stanwood.

The public comment period on the recommended list of projects from both processes will run through June 22, 2017. Public comments received will be reported to the Transportation Policy Board at its meeting on June 8, at which time the board will make a final recommendation to the Executive Board. The Executive Board is scheduled to approve the project recommendations on June 22.

The PSRC’s regional competition for Federal Transit Administration funding targets a limited number of high priority regional transit projects that support centers and connecting corridors. The recommendation includes a prioritized contingency list of projects should additional funds become available prior to the next project selection process.

Eight projects are recommended for funding:

Community Transit Swift BRT Orange Line Project Development, preliminary engineering and design, $5,000,000

Sound Transit Sounder Vehicle Procurement, $7,800,000

Sound Transit Purchase 4 New High Capacity Transit Buses, $3,000,000

King County/ Metro Service Expansion Battery Electric Bus Service $6,464,000

City of Seattle Rainier Rapid Ride Corridor, PE/Design, $3,000,000

King County/ Metro King County Metro System Expansion: Eighth Base, Planning, $1,601,335

Washington State Ferries Seattle Multimodal Terminal at Colman Dock – Pedestrian Overhead Loading, Construction, $4,000,000

Pierce Transit Corridor Improvements for Transit Speed & Reliability, preliminary engineering and design, $1,440,000

PSRC’s Rural Town Centers and Corridors Program uses Federal Highway Administration funds for projects in smaller towns and cities in rural areas of the region. This recommendation also includes a prioritized contingency list of projects should additional funds become available prior to the next project selection process.

Four projects are recommended for funding:

City of North Bend North Bend Way/Park Street Roundabout , Construction, $1,000,000

City of Stanwood 90th Avenue Extension, Construction, $1,437,750

City of Orting Whitehawk Boulevard Extension, PE/Design, $346,000

City of Snohomish Bickford & Weaver Intersection Improvements, PE/Design, $216,250

How to make a comment:

Mail: Puget Sound Regional Council

ATTN: Kelly McGourty

1011 Western Avenue, Suite 500

Seattle, Washington 98104-1035

Email: tipcomment@psrc.org

In Person: June 8 at 9:30 a.m. or June 22 at 10 a.m. at PSRC offices, 1011 Western Avenue, Suite 500, Seattle.