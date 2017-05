Sno-King Meaningful Movies presents “Racing Extinction,” an Oscar-winning film exposing the potential loss of half of the word’s species due to climate and environmental changes, Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m. at the Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 8109 224th St. S.W., Edmonds.

Discussion will follow with special guest Dr. Kriss Kervokian, author and expert on environmental grief.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for social time and refreshments. Admission is free and open to the public.