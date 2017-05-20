Rampathon event benefits Edmonds families in need

1 of 6

A total of 30 volunteers from Edmonds-based Chermak Construction, Inc. and Shoreline-based Irons Brothers Construction used their home-building skills Saturday to improve the lives of two Edmonds families during the Rampathon 2017 event.

This year marks the 24th anniversary of this event, sponsored by the Master Builders Care Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties. Rampathon brings together local construction companies and vendors to build wheelchair ramps for recipients in need.

Jon Elkins, Project Developer at Chermak Construction, rallied fellow co-workers for this year’s project: Building a ramp for 13-year-old Charlie Levasseur. Charlie, a 7th grader who attends Maplewood School, has cerebral palsy and primarily uses a wheelchair. To get in or out of the house, he must leave his power chair in the garage while others help lift him over the obstacle of steps. Having a ramp, which was built on the back on the home next to alley access, will greatly enhance his independence.

“It’s a great opportunity to serve someone in our community,” Elkins said. “Nothing builds strong relationships more than working together to reach a goal.”

Dunn Lumber donated materials for the project.

1 of 2

Meanwhile, Irons Brothers Construction began work Saturday on a wheelchair access ramp for Kathleen Wheeler of Edmonds. For many years, Wheeler has struggled with severe osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and diabetes, which makes mobility difficult and walking extremely painful.

Wheeler’s son Chris noted that the ramp will allow his mother to move her wheelchair into and out of her home, “giving her the freedom she so deeply desires and desperately needs.”

Since 1993, more than 440 ramps have been built in King and Snohomish counties and $1.7 million of in-kind donations have been provided. Local volunteers from the home building and remodeling industry have taken time to create custom ramp designs and lay all the groundwork for each project. Because this is a one-day event, lots of pre-planning goes into each of the projects.

Irons Brothers offered thanks to 3 Guys Construction for volunteer labor and materials and also to Dunn Lumber for a lumber material donation.