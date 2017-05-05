Register now for Strong Families child stress, anxiety workshop

Edmonds School District families are invited to attend a free two-night workshop discussing how students deal with stress, anxiety and difficult experiences, as well as learn methods to support them.

The workshop will be held over two Monday nights, on May 8 and May 15. The first session runs from 6-8 p.m. and the second runs from 5-8 p.m. Prior registration is required to attend.

At this workshop you will learn:

1. What good stress and toxic stress are and how they impact your student.

2. How students deal with stress, difficult experiences and grief.

3. Learn how to support your student and resources in our community

4. Watch a movie and hear from experts about the impact of traumatic experiences.

Free childcare and a pizza dinner will be provided. Childcare will be for children 3 and older who are toilet trained.

Please register at: https://goo.gl/forms/l8o1EqDB4IND5P0y2.