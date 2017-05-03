Registration now open for Edmonds 4th of July Parade, Beat Brackett run

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce extends an invitation to one and all to march in the 4th of July parade.

Families, groups and businesses are welcome to participate in the parade, which draws 15,000-plus spectators. There are six different awards categories, from Most Patriotic to Best Decorated. To march in the parade, fill out a registration form, along with a fee of $25 per group and $25 per vehicle, and be ready to march at noon July 4.

For registration forms and more information, go to EdmondsFourth.com

And, if you want to get off to a fast start July 4, come chase ol’ man Brackett through the streets of Edmonds during the Beat Brackett 5K. The run begins at 10 a.m. in City Park, and finishes along the parade route. Entry fee includes performance shirts, electronic timing, costume contest, beards to those who so desire, and awards to top finishers and those who actually beat Brackett.

Not up to a full 5K race? New this year is the “Baby Brackett 1K,” perfect for families with small children. Have the thrill of a race at one-fifth the distance.

Race registrations help fund the fireworks celebration. For registration forms and more information, go to BeatBrackett.com.