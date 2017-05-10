Reminder: American Association of University Women to recognize STEM scholar May 13

The American Association of University Women Edmonds Snoking Branch will meet from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 13 at Edmonds Community College.

During the meeting, the group will learn more about Days For Girls International, an organization that provided sustainable feminine hygiene solutions and health education. Members will also recognize the STEM scholarship winner: Vesta Baumgartner from Mountlake Terrace High School.

The meeting will be in Edmonds CC’s Snohomish Hall, Room 338, 20000 68th Ave W, Lynnwood. All are welcome to this free event and refreshments will be served.

To learn more, email Edmonds SnoKing Branch Leadership at aauw.esk@gmail.com or visit the website: http://esk-wa.aauw.net.