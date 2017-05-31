Reminder: E-W boys-vs.-girls soccer game to raise funds for Special Olympics June 10

Edmonds-Woodway High School will host a boys-vs.-girls varsity soccer game fundraiser June 10 in Edmonds Stadium with all proceeds benefiting the local Special Olympics Unified teams.

The admission will be $3 for students/kids, $5 for adults, and additional donations will also be accepted. All proceeds are going to the local Special Olympics Unified teams.

The Unified soccer team, which involves kids with and without intellectual disabilities, will play at 10:30 a.m. The varsity girls and boys game will follow immediately after.