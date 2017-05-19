Reminder: Demo Garden to host garden art, turtle time workshops this weekend

1 of 2

It’s spring at the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden located at the Willow Creek Hatchery, with two programs planned for this Saturday and Sunday May 20-21.

May 20, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Art and the Garden Workshop with Nancy Moore and April Richardson, who will share their experience and knowledge about native plants, field sketching and drawing, and creating dyes from native plants. There will be opportunities to practice and create your own art, too. Everyone is welcome to participate in this free workshop. Bring your own sketchpad; there will also be paper and some art supplies available.

May 21, 1-3 p.m. Celebrate National Turtle Day with Thayer Cueter, Edmonds’ own Frog Lady, who will put on a Turtle Time workshop. Learn about the Washington native Western Pond Turtle and what you can do to protect this species, and hear about the turtle adoption program. This workshop is for all ages; some turtles will also be attending.

Coming up in June

June 10, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Work party at the Demo Garden

June 24: Native bees workshop

All workshops and activities will be at the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden located at the Willow Creek Hatchery, 95 Pine Street on the northwest corner of Pine Street and State Route 104. Free parking is on Pine Street, with some parking for those with limited mobility available in the small parking lot at the hatchery down the driveway.

All programs at this community garden operated by local volunteers are free but donations are always appreciated.

More information is on the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden Facebook page, at www.pilchuckaubon.org. Or you can contact 425-771-8165 or garden@pilchuckaudubon.org.