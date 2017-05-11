Reminder: Edmonds Localvore back this spring with Mom’s Day Edition May 13

Edmonds Localvore is back this spring with their Mom’s Day Edition of “For the Love of Local” on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

“For the Love of Local” invites you to explore Edmonds, a beachfront community with fantastic local goods, hip style and top-notch tastes. Five Edmonds businesses will offer tastings and delectable bites and host trunk shows and product demos throughout the day. Stop by Zinc Art + Object, Rogue, The Refinery Salon, Walnut Street Coffee and Scratch Distillery for a fun, local experience. Friends and family welcome.

Pick up a passport at any of the five locations on May 13 to begin your Localvore tour. End the day at Scratch Distillery to receive swag bags and be entered to win the $1000 grand prize.

To receive a limited supply swag bag, show proof of purchase from a minimum of two Localvore stops. To enter the grand prize drawing, get your passport stamped at all five Localvore shops.

Ultimately all Localvores are winners, as each shop will offer special experiences to participate in: Check out the braid bar at the Refinery, design your own product at Rogue, score a plant present for Mom at Walnut, visit the jewelry trunk show at Zinc, or try the scratch and sniff bar at Scratch Distillery.

To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/EdmondsLocalvore.