The Edmonds Police Department and the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce are hosting Police Chatter: Conversations & Coffee with the Edmonds Police Department, from 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Canarino Gelato 203 5th Ave. S.

Those scheduled to attend include Police Chief Al Compaan along with Sgt. Shane Hawley, public information officer; Detective Stacie Trykar and Officer Kraig Strum, traffic.