Reminder: Edmonds Senior Center sponsoring all-ages Ladies Night Out May 12

The Edmonds Senior Center is sponsoring an all-ages Ladies Night Out this Friday, May 12.

From 6-8:30 p.m., you can enjoy brow and lip treatments from Sugared Beauty Lounge, all-you-can-eat tapas, two drink tickets, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages and live music entertainment by Jazzbestos. Little ladies can expect a special visit from Cinderella and Ariel, and have their faces painted.

Ladies Night Out can also be your one-stop shop for the perfect Mother’s Day gift: Browse items from Tupperware, Scentsy, LuLaRoe, LipSense and more. Bring your moms, daughters, sisters and cousins and enjoy an evening out.

Call now to reserve your tickets: 425-774-5555, ext. 104 or 108. Cost is $20 for adults ($25 at the door), and $10 for young ladies 14 and under. All proceeds benefit the Edmonds Senior Center, located at 220 Railroad Ave. just south of the Edmonds ferry dock.