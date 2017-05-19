Reminder: Free CPR/AED training in downtown Edmonds May 20

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, along with other organizations, is kicking off “National EMS Week” with a free community CPR/AED training Saturday, May 20 at downtown Edmonds Fire Station 17.

In only 10 minutes you will learn how to perform hands-only CPR, as well as how to use an AED device. Everyone is invited to learn these life-saving techniques. There will be prizes, a Teddy Bear Hospital and coloring for the kids.

Stop at the Saturday Garden Market at 5th and Bell to shop and then follow the hearts on the sidewalk to Fire Station 17 to learn basic CPR in just 10 minutes. The event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, Edmonds Chamber Foundation, Fire District 1, Edmonds Fire Station 17, the Nick of Time Foundation and ServPro of Edmonds.