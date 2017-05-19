Reminder: Get active at Edmonds Health and Fitness Expo May 20

The annual Edmonds Health and Fitness Expo is set for 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 20 at Edmonds District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W.

The free event includes admission to over 50 booths, health screenings, an Active Zone, fun run, bike rodeo, snack samples,

family gardening and a family fitness stage.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. for the 10:30 a.m. fun run. Run, walk or jog the 1-mile fun run course, with a ribbon to all youth finishers and a free t-shirt for first 200 youth participants.

(Registration form required.)

New this year is a track meet with track and field events, including javelin, long jump and shot put.