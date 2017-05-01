Reminder: Mom Prom this Saturday to benefit Scriber Lake High School

Ladies: Here’s a reminder that if you missed out on your high school prom, or maybe you just want to re-live the moments: The Edmonds Mom Prom is set for this Saturday, May 6 in the Lakeview Room at Mountlake Terrace’s Ballinger Park.

But time is running out, so RSVP today.

Proceeds from the women-only fundraising event will help Scriber Lake High School teens have a prom of their own — the first-ever for the alternative high school — in late May.

As noted in our earlier story here, the Mom Prom is the brainchild of two Edmonds women — Erica Shelley Nelson and Erin Ornes. All proceeds will go toward helping bring a prom to Scriber Lake, which — according to the Edmonds Mom Prom Facebook page — educates many of the Edmonds School District’s low-income and homeless teenagers.

The event runs from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, May 6 at Ballinger Park’s Lakeview Room, 23000 Lakeview Dr. According to Nelson, the prom has an ’80s and ’90s theme, so think corsages, ruffles, high bangs and Aqua Net hair spray. There will be food from Edmonds’ own Here and There Grill, drinks, dancing and a photo booth. Tickets are $40 and include food, one drink ticket and entertainment. Additional beer, wine, a signature cocktail and non-alcoholic drinks are available for purchase.

You can purchase Edmonds Mom Prom tickets here. Those who can’t attend but still want to support the cause can donate via Washington Kids in Transition website. Just note that the donation is for the Scriber Lake Prom, Nelson said.