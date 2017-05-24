Reminder: Scriber Lake teacher to speak at Friends of Edmonds Library meeting May 25

Marjie Bowker, the Scriber Lake High School teacher who received the KCTS Golden Apple Award for her groundbreaking writing class at Scriber Lake, will be the guest speaker at the Friends of the Edmonds Library meeting Thursday, May 25.

The group will meet for coffee at 1 p.m., followed by the program at 1:30 p.m.

Bowker’s program guides students through the process of writing about struggles they have experienced, and culminates in a published story collection. She will be bringing along a few students from her class to share their experiences.

The meeting is at the Library’s upstairs Plaza Room, 650 Main St. Admission is free. You can learn more about the Friends at the library website.