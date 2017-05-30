Reminder: Steel Magic Northwest open house May 31

Steel Magic Northwest will host a “hands-on” open house Wednesday, May 31, allowing interested guests to play and hear the steel drums firsthand. The event begins with the tail end of the youth class, which will perform a song for open house attendees.

Following this will be a learning session where Artistic Director Gary GIbson will teach the guests a potion of a song. The hands-on activity is open to students from 4th through 12th grade as well as adult learners; parents and other siblings are welcome to observe.

The event is free of charge, and the hours are 5-6:30 p.m. in the west wing of Edmonds Adventist Church, 8625 – 196th St. S.W., in Edmonds.

Guests are welcome to stay to observe the 7 p.m. rehearsal of Steel Magic Northwest’s top youth and adult groups (the Pan Wizards and Mystical Steel) combined. This is a 20-piece steel orchestra preparing for numerous upcoming summer performances.

If you plan to attend or want more information, email the director at director@steelmagicnorthwest.org.