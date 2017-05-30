Reminder: Edmonds Senior Center to bring back speed dating June 5

The Edmonds Senior Center will be holding a Speed Dating event in the senior center dining hall on Monday, June 5 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Sign up for an evening of conversation, laughs and wonderful, catered hors d’oeuvres and non-alcoholic beverages, sponsored by Vineyard Park of Mountlake Terrace. The cost is $12 for members and $17 for non-members.

To ensure an equal number of men and women, all who wish to participate must register in advance. Sign up in the Admin Office at 220 Railroad Ave. in Edmonds, or call 425-774-5555, ext. 104.

You can read more about Senior Center’s Speed Dating event earlier this year in our story here.