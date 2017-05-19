Scene in Edmonds: Bicyclists promote pedal power

1 of 2

Members of the Edmonds Bicycle Advocacy Group (EBAG) were out early Friday morning near Edmonds ferry terminal and train station to celebrate Bike Everywhere Day, providing information to bicyclists and pedestrians who stopped by to learn more.

One of them was Edmonds resident Cinthia Smith, who just started this month making bicycling part of her commute to her job at the Nature Conservancy in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood.

“So many people in my office are biking to work now,” said Smith, who brings her bicycle on the Edmonds-to-Seattle Sounder train each morning, then pedals from the King Street Station to her office.

Bicyclists who stopped by the EBAG display were also treated to a light breakfast courtesy of PCC Edmonds and Starbucks, and a bicycle repair advisory station staffed by Gregg’s Lynnwood Cycle.