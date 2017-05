1 of 4

About a dozen scouts from Lynnwood-based Boy Scout Troop 304 were hard at work at Edmonds’ Yost Park Saturday, spreading gravel over 200 yards of trail. The scouts, along with a few friends, were assisting troop member Jon Tuley, a 17-year-old Meadowdale High School junior who is working on his Eagle Scout Badge. According to Tuley, the goal is to cover up tree roots, which have been exposed by soil erosion, so people can walk safely along the trail.