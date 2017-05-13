Scene in Edmonds: Fairies and elves parade down Main Street

1 of 5

With Edmonds Children’s Librarian Edith Farrar on accordion leading the way, a group of colorfully-costumed youngsters made their way down Main Street at noon Saturday for what has become an annual tradition to welcome spring: The Fairy and Elf Parade.

The festivities started inside the library, as children put the finishing touches on their costumes and wands. They then sat on the floor to listen to Farrar read a story before doing a practice parade around the library.

Then, it was through the library doors and on to Main Street, where the group made its way to the Edmonds Museum Garden Market.

— Photos by Teresa Wippel