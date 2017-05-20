Scene in Edmonds: Kids get moving during annual Health and Fitness Expo

1 of 8

A warm spring day drew kids and their families to the annual Edmonds Health and Fitness Expo at Edmonds District Stadium Saturday morning. The free event sponsored by the Verdant Health Commission and Molina Healthcare included admission to over 50 booths, health screenings, an Active Zone, fun run, bike rodeo, snack samples,

family gardening and a family fitness stage.

Another popular event was the fun run, where participants could run, jog or walk the 1-mile course, with a ribbon to all youth finishers and a free t-shirt for first 200 youth participants. There was also track meet with track and field events, including javelin, long jump and shot put.

— Photos by Julia Wiese