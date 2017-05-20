Scene in Edmonds: Kids get moving during annual Health and Fitness Expo

City of Edmonds Recreation Coordinator Tammy Rankin directs runners to the course.
Edmonds-Woodway High School cross country runners John Christian and Jun Masunga prepare to lead the runners through the course.
And they're off...
Steve Price and Donna Rasmussen serving healthy snacks for PCC, which had the longest line of all booths.
Molly O'Donnell tosses bean bags at the Community Transit booth.
Booths fill the field.
Julius Waldkirch tosses the javelin with Coach Derrick Oliver assisting.
Nikki Gaviola demonstrates taekwondo with Do-hang Ed Bailey (right) and Joe Alyea (left).

A warm spring day drew kids and their families to the annual Edmonds Health and Fitness Expo at Edmonds District Stadium Saturday morning. The free event sponsored by the Verdant Health Commission and Molina Healthcare included admission to over 50 booths, health screenings, an Active Zone, fun run, bike rodeo, snack samples,
family gardening and a family fitness stage.

Another popular event was the fun run, where participants could run, jog or walk the 1-mile course, with a ribbon to all youth finishers and a free t-shirt for first 200 youth participants. There was also track meet with track and field events,  including javelin, long jump and shot put.
— Photos by Julia Wiese

