Scene in Edmonds: Lions Club at work in Sierra Park

As they do every month, members of the Edmonds Lion Club gathered at Sierra Park Saturday morning to rake, prune and trim. Here, Dave Evans brings out a load of cuttings.
Lions Jim Forgey, left, and Ed Soper discuss the health of a tree in the park.
Victor Marrese rakes vegetation along the park trail.

The Edmonds Lions Club was at Sierra Park Saturday for its once-a-month maintenance work.

Edmonds Lions created the Sierra Park Path for the Blind 40 years ago. Those with visual impairments can enjoy paved walking trails and braille signs along the trails identifying trees donated by the Lions Club.

Located at 19020 82nd Ave. W. in Edmonds’ Seaview neighborhood, Sierra Park was designed by Bob Brown, a blind landscape architect, and built and funded by Edmonds Lions Club members.

The park is owned by the City of Edmonds, and Edmonds Lions work in cooperation with the city to maintain the trails and signs, keeping it accessible for everyone.

