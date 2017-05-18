Scene in Edmonds: New parking designations created

1 of 2

City of Edmonds public works crews were out early Thursday morning painting the designated parking stall “tics” on Main Street between 5th and 6th Avenues.

The demarcated spaces are part of city pilot program that will run until the end of the year to create individual, on-street parking spaces on 4th and 5th Avenues between Main and Bell Streets, and Main Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. This measure is intended to encourage more efficient on-street parking, the city said.

City staff will monitor the effectiveness of this measure for the remainder of the year in order to determine whether broader, permanent demarcation of on-street parking spaces would be worthwhile.

You can read more about this and other downtown parking changes here.