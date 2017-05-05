Scene in Edmonds: New signs for Five Corners building

1 of 3

After months of work, the painters and construction crews have gone home, leaving behind a fresh look to the northwest slice of the Five Corners pie.

The building that once housed the Red Apple Market and later Mieko’s and Vision Quest athletic clubs now sports a new updated facade with freshly painted signage reflecting the new anchor tenant, Bridge Animal Referral Center (BARC), a specialized veterinary oncology facility.

Described by owner Dr. Chelsea Tripp DVM, as “the Fred Hutch and Seattle Cancer Care Alliance for pets,” BARC will provide advanced specialized care for pets suffering from cancer, and promises to put Edmonds on the map as a center of the emerging field of veterinary oncology. Learn more about BARC in an earlier My Edmonds News article here.

Also getting fresh signage is Caffe Ladro, which will maintain its corner space in the building.

–Story and photos by Larry Vogel