Scene nearby: First phase of Bike2Health completed

First phase of Bike2Health completed

City of Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith, City of Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling and Verdant Health Commissioner Deana Knutsen wielded the scissors to cut the ribbon. They were joined by other city officials and members of local bicycle clubs: At left, Margaret Elwood, Sarah Olson and Lynn Sordel, and at right Jesse Birchman, David Mach and Peter Block. (Photo courtesy KPG Interdisciplinary Design)

The City of Lynnwood hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the first phase of construction in the regional Bike2Health project, a collaborative effort to complete 11 critical missing links of the existing regional bicycle network in south Snohomish County.

This segment of the project included a green way-finding sign. The path is near the Lynnwood Transit Center (20100 48th Ave. W.), on the west side of the 44th Avenue West Bike/Pedestrian Bridge.

Bike2Health will offer opportunities for community members in Lynnwood, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace to learn more about safe cycling through bike rodeos for children and other engagement opportunities during the next three years.

The next bike rodeo is just around the corner at the Health & Fitness Expo taking place on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W. in Edmonds.

To learn more about the project, visit bike2health.org.

