School District families invited to family engagement forums this week

The Edmonds School District invites students and their families to participate in an upcoming family engagement forum, all happening this week.

Please come share your valuable input and insights about how to ensure academic excellence and equity for every student!

Childcare will be provided for children 3 and older and who are toilet trained. Dinner will also be provided and interpreters provided upon request.

Dates, Locations & Times:

May 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. – College Place Middle School 7501 208th St. S.W., Lynnwood

May 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Edmonds School District 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood

May 22, 6-8 p.m. – Edmonds School District 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Please contact Shelley Roehl if you have any questions or to make an interpreting request: 425-431-7176 or Roehls@edmonds.wednet.edu.

Para español contacte a Sally Guzman: 425-431-4267 o guzmanreyess@edmonds.wednet.ed u.