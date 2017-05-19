Science in motion at Holy Rosary School

The cafeteria at Edmonds-based Holy Rosary School was abuzz in spinning, whirling, flying commotion this week as 7th grade students displayed their colorful Rube Goldberg machines to fellow students, teachers and families. In what has become an annual tradition at Holy Rosary, science teacher Mike Montanari assigned his 7th graders the task of creating their own Rube Goldberg machines and then proving their machines can pass an intricate test of requirements.

A Rube Goldberg machine (named after the American cartoonist and inventor) is a deliberately complex contraption in which a series of devices that perform simple tasks are linked together to produce a domino effect, where activating one device triggers the next device in the sequence.

Holy Rosary students had to use basic items found around their homes to construct their machines — no electricity, wind-up toys or pre-assembled toy sets allowed.