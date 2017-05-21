Shoreline CC to present panel discussion with Vietnam War veterans May 23

The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Edmonds resident Larry Fuell, is presenting a program, “We Were Soldiers Once,” a panel discussion with U.S. military veterans of the Vietnam War, from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23.

An all-star panel of American heroes will talk about their experience in Vietnam as well as their return home. This free event is presented in cooperation with Veterans Programs, Shoreline Community College, and USA Vietnam War Commemoration, U.S. Department of Defense.

Panelists include:

· Bruce Crandall, Colonel, U.S. Army (retired)

· Joe Crecca, Major, U.S. Air Force (retired)

· Joe Galloway, Journalist and co-author of best-selling 1992 book, “We Were Soldiers Once… And Young”

The program will be at Shoreline Community College, Room 9208 PUB. Registration is requested at this link.