Shoreline Community College offers a Broadway classic: “The Producers”

Friday/ Saturday

May 12/ 13/ 19/ 20 at 7:30 p.m.

With

Sunday Matinees

May 14/ 21 at 2:30

Shoreline Community College (SCC)

Theater ~ Building 1600

16101 Greenwood Ave. N.

The Producers

Musical Direction by Dr. Charles Enlow

It’s a classic!

Mel Brooks’ outrageous, Tony-winning musical comedy The Producers tells the story of broke Broadway producer Max Bialystock and his accountant, Leo Bloom. Desperate for cash, these two schemers hatch a plan to produce a musical that’s sure to be a failure so they can cut and run with the unspent production money. But when their “big flop” turns out to be a huge hit, they’re in trouble. Based on the classic 1968 film, and featuring the hilariously tasteless show-within-a-show Springtime for Hitler, The Producers skewers the over-the-top absurdities of musical theater while delivering a heartfelt tale of the true friendship that develops between two would-be con artists. Experience the Shoreline Community College Theater production of the musical favorite.

Tickets to The Producers are available at the SCC theatre.