Slippery slope: City addressing erosion on Hickman Park hillside

When Christina Burton and her family moved into their new home last summer, they loved the large private back yard butting up against a forested slope that drops down to a woodsy section of Hickman Park.

“We asked some questions about the steep slope when were considering buying,” said Burton, “but we were assured that it had been there a long time and was in no immediate danger of erosion.”

But as the months went by, that picture changed.

“That slope draws kids like a magnet,” she said. “On nice sunny days we’ll have probably 30 kids climbing the slope, sliding back down, hanging from the fence and swinging from the trees and bushes. The city’s border fence is now leaning way over, the footings are exposed and unstable, and some trees are literally just hanging on by the roots. It’s a dangerous situation, someone could get hurt and we’re concerned.”

Burton contacted the City of Edmonds, and Parks Manager Rich Lindsay is hard at work on a solution.

“Christina is right that kid damage is the big factor at play here,” Lindsay said. “In addition to climbing and sliding, many are using it as a BMX bike course. The slope is in pretty bad shape.”

According to Lindsay, the city already has a consultant at work on the project, who has conducted a preliminary site assessment and arranged for geotechnical studies of the slope stability. This will be followed by a scope of work, a final design, building department review and permitting. If everything goes smoothly, he hopes that work could start as soon as late summer, but it could take longer.

While it’s too early to know what the final project will look like or cost, Lindsay envisions a multi-tiered set of three or more retaining walls between the top and bottom of the slope, costing somewhere between $20,000 and $60,000.

For the time being, Lindsay has put up barricades and signs, and hopes to have a chain link fence in place at the bottom of the slope within the next few weeks.

“We really need to discourage anyone from climbing or playing on this slope,” he added. “Every time someone does, more soil erodes and the slope loses a little more stability.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel