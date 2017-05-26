Sno-Isle, Friends partner for Edmonds Library upgrades

1 of 5

On Thursday, May 25, the Edmonds Library closed for its largest renovations and upgrades in over 10 years. Opening Friday morning, patrons were greeted to new computers and desks, additional self-check machines, a new holds area, fresh paint and an updated customer service area.

“The new equipment and layout will provide an enhanced customer experience and advances the library’s functional and visual consistency with other community libraries in the Sno-Isle district,” said Richard Suico, Edmonds managing librarian.d

“The new desks and computers are a great example of how our Friends of the Library group and Sno-Isle Libraries can partner to provide upgrades to the library quicker than would otherwise happen.”

Suico noted that the Edmonds Library may not have received the new all-in-one, tabletop computers this soon if the Friends of the Edmonds Library had not provided approximately $11,000 to purchase the new desks for the computers and printers. An ongoing concern from library users had been the 1990s-era computer desks with recessed screens behind glass under desk level, which many users found difficult to use.

“Our main goal always is to support our Edmonds Library and the computer-desk combo is both more useful and comfortable,” said Luke Distelhorst, President of the Friends of the Edmonds Library.

“Projects like this are exactly why our great volunteers put thousands of hours of work every year into raising money for the library so we can provide a better experience for the wide range of library users in our community,” Distelhorst said.

While the majority of upgrades were completed on Thursday, a few additional projects will continue into June, though none will necessitate the closing of the library. Following completion of all the improvements a ceremony is expected to be held at the end of June.

“I want to thank the Friends of the Edmonds Library for the generous support for this and many other projects that enhance library services and the facility,” Suico said.

“Libraries are continuing to transform with technology,” he added. “One of our core services is to provide computers and connectivity and having the latest equipment and technology will help us achieve an intended impact of a literate and informed citizenry.”

— Story and photos courtesy Friends of the Edmonds Library