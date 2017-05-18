Sounder trains to run for Saturday Sounders FC match, Sunday Mariners game

Sports fans can skip traffic coming into Seattle this weekend by riding Sound Transit’s Sounder event trains to the Sounders FC match Saturday and Mariners game Sunday.

Riders attending the Sounders FC 2 p.m. match against Real Salt Lake can take the train from Edmonds at 12:11 p.m. Return trains depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the match. Trains will make all regular stops along their routes.

On Sunday, Mariners fans can take Sounder to the 1:10 p.m. game against the Chicago White Sox. The stadium-bound train from the north will depart Edmonds at 11:41 a.m. Return trains depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the game.

A complete schedule of Sounder service to select Sounders FC and Mariners games this season is available at soundtransit.org/schedules/event-services.

Sounder special event service is in addition to regular Link light rail service to and from CenturyLink and Safeco fields. Link runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 16 stations including the University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila and SeaTac. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from the stadiums.

Many ST Express buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services. Rail riders can avoid the lines for the ticket vending machines going home by paying for the return trip with the purchase of a Day Pass.

Another way to skip lines at ticket vending machines is by getting an ORCA card. Cards cost $5 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips. ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at orcacard.com.