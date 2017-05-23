South County Politics: Port elections draw more interest than Edmonds council races

Candidate filing ended Friday with the races for the Edmonds Port Commission drawing more interest than the races for Edmonds City Council.

Filing for the Edmonds Port District election attracted seven candidates for three positions. A withdrawal Monday dropped the number of Port candidates to six, two for each of three positions. That means that none of the three positions will require a primary election contest.

Non-partisan contests with only one or two candidates appear only on the Nov. 7 general-election ballot. Any with three or more candidates appear on both the Aug. 1 primary-election ballot and the November ballot.

The number of Port candidates still is more than the five who filed for three city council positions.

The May 15-19 filing period ended Friday afternoon, with candidates allowed to withdraw their names from the ballot through Monday afternoon.

All three Port District incumbents, whose terms expire this year, got challengers.

That’s unusual. The last contested Edmonds port election was eight years ago, when one of three port positions on the 2009 ballot had two candidates. Since then, two candidates ran unopposed in 2011, as did three candidates in 2013 and two in 2015.

The port district includes the City of Edmonds west of 92nd Avenue West, the Town of Woodway and unincorporated areas of Snohomish County south of Edmonds and west of 92nd, including Esperance.

Incumbent Commission District 1 Commissioner Frederick Gouge faces a challenge from Angela Harris, a senior business program manager at Microsoft. District 3 Commissioner Bruce Faire has a challenge from Olympic View Water Commissioner and former Edmonds City Councilmember Lora Petso. Commissioner-at-large Steven Johnston’s opponent is former Edmonds School Board member Susan Paine. Faire and Petso avoided a primary when a third candidate withdrew Monday.

Port Commissioner District 1 includes the east and north parts of the Port District. Commissioner District 3 includes the Town of Woodway, south Edmonds and nearby unincorporated areas of the south part of the port district.

Candidates must live in the director district they wish to represent, but voters throughout the port district vote for all positions.

Paine said Sunday that she thought the reason for the increased interest in running for the port positions was concern over the future of the Edmonds Marsh.

Incumbent Edmonds City Councilmember Mike Nelson is unopposed, while Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas will face perennial candidate Alvin A. Rutledge. Councilmember Kristiana Johnson will face Josh Thompson, a legislative aide to County Council member Stephanie Wright. Edmonds Municipal Court Judge Linda Coburn is unopposed.

List of candidates to replace Boyer on Lynnwood Council grows to four

The number of candidates to replace retiring Lynnwood City Councilmember Christopher Boyer rose to four as the filing week ended Friday.

The four candidates for Boyer’s position are former Councilmember Van AuBuchon, plus two candidates who have run before — James Robert Deal and Christine Frizzell — and Democratic precinct committee officer Ben Corey. The four will compete in the Aug. 1 primary election for two places on the Nov. 1 general election ballot.

In other races on the general election ballot only, incumbent Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith will face Councilmember George Hurst in the general election; city council incumbent Ian Cotton will face challenger Shanon Tysland, a physical therapist who owns Lynnwood’s Experience Momentum, and council incumbent Ruth Ross will face challenger Rosamaria Graziani.

— By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com.