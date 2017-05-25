Sponsor Spotlight: 190 Sunset launches Drinking School Series

This Saturday, May 27, 190 Sunset invites you to experience a continued education like no other: the 190 Drinking School Series.

According to a restaurant announcement, “this particular class is a velocious and interactive tasting event loosely based on the concept of ‘speed dating,’ though we’ve swapped out all of the usual anxiety with booze.

“Over the course of two hours, students will be introduced to four different spirits from four local distillers, acquainted with recipes and instruction on hand crafting cocktails, and educated on their significance in cocktail culture. You’ll try each recipe, while a member from each distillery tells you the story behind the spirit. Geeky, boozy and wallet friendly – what’s not to love?

After a welcome cocktail, you’ll be seated at your table (meaning yes – you can attend as a group and no, there’s no need for awkward chat). After the introduction by 190’s own Spirit Specialist, Niles Peacock, students will then begin their rounds of tasting through each distiller.

At the end of the tasting rounds, students will get to select their last cocktail to sip on and enjoy delectable bites, while you participate in your pop quiz. Upon the grading of papers, each student will receive their diploma of drinking.

Sure, you may not find your future spouse, but you’re bound to find a cocktail that’ll leave you warm and fuzzy.”

The event runs from 3-5 p.m. May 27. The cost is $75 per person, which does not include tax or a 20 percent service charge. Reservations can be made by emailing your name and phone number to info@190sunset.com.