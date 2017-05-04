Sponsor spotlight: Check out these free health and fitness opportunities

With spring and warmer weather, thoughts often turn to better health and fitness. Check out these free events and offers from our sponsors:

The Verdant Health Commission is offering a weight reduction class at its Lynnwood facility.

Yoga for Life located in nearby Shoreline has a promotion for a yoga intro class.

Harbor Square Athletic Club in Edmonds’ Harbor Square has free fitness e-books available.

The City of Edmonds is sponsoring its annual health and fitness expo on May 20 at Edmonds District Stadium.