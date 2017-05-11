Sponsor spotlight: Chermak Construction launches new website

Edmonds-based Chermak Construction, Inc. as launched a new website to showcase its home remodeling services.

“In this redesign we wanted a website that would be mobile friendly, easy to navigate and provide more project photos for visitors to browse through,” said company President Howard Chermak. “I think we achieved that.”

The website address is www.chermak.com.

A family-owned business since 1980, Chermak Construction is a local, full-service residential remodeling company that specializes in large and small home remodeling projects, design services and home repair.