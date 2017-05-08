Sponsor spotlight: Plan to get nautical at Edmonds Rotary Waterfront Festival

The Port of Edmonds on June 2-4 will welcome the 30th Annual Edmonds Waterfront Festival hosted by the Rotary Club of Edmonds, with new nautical-themed booths sure to delight visitors and residents alike.

This annual festival is a major fundraiser with proceeds supporting Rotary programs and services. Among programs that benefit include college scholarships for local youth, support for YWCA transitional housing for women and their children, YMCA Partners with Youth, Boy Scouts, and Washington Kids in Transition.

Visit edmondswaterfrontfestival.org for a complete listing of the programs and services the Rotary Club of Edmonds supports. The setting for the festival is the beautiful Port of Edmonds Marina that is home to over 1,200 boats and named the 2006 National Marina of the Year.

2017 Waterfront Attractions Include:

5K Run – Sponsored by 1st Security Bank, the family-friendly run will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 at Civic Field in Edmonds. All registration funds go directly to the Washington Kids in Transition

The Main Stage features top attractions including ’80s pop rock band Hair Nation, popular Northwest dance favorites The Beatniks, Southern rock band Whiskey River, and Motown & Classic R&B band The Hitmen.

Family entertainers performing on the Main Stage will include Linda Severt’s Juggletunes (Music, Circus Arts and Funny Business), and the always-popular Reptile Isle reptile show.

3 new parking lots – Visitors can choose from the following: Sound Transit/Amtrak (adjacent to 190 Sunset Restaurant), Union Bank lot (123 3rd Ave. S., Edmonds) and the Bank of America parking lot (306 Main St., Edmonds). More information can be found on the website.

Shuttle trolly will be on hand to help make your visit to the festival a snap. The trolley shuttle service will make a continuous loop Friday, June 2 from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The trolley begins and ends at the Waterfront Festival. It will pick up and drop off passengers at Union Bank on 3rd Avenue South, Bank of America on 3rd/Main and Sound Transit (Dayton Street). Riders will be dropped off right at the front gate of the festival.

Food Row will offer taste-tempting treats from more than 15 food booths, from bratwurst to bagels, and fish-shaped ice cream cones to chowder. There will be new food offerings such as Mac n Cheese Crab – Lobster, Oysters, Lobster fries, Alaskan Crab and Crab dinner. Plus favorites including Ziegler’s Bratwurst Haus, Euro Gyro, Crepecetera.

The Willow Creek (aka Deer Creek) Fish Hatchery will offer free fishing for kids Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. This event is hosted by Edmonds Laebugten Salmon Chapter and has become a traditional favorite attraction for area families.

The 12th Annual Classic Yacht Display sponsored by Pacific Northwest Classic Yacht Association will be in the water all weekend long. Bring your sea legs and stroll the docks, marveling in the beauty of yachts built as early as 1928 and up to 73 feet long. You can also meet the owners. Up to 20 will be on display. www.classicyacht.org

Edmonds Fire Boat will be demonstrating in the water and will be on display for children and families alike to tour.

Hydroplane displays: Get your picture taken with some of the fastest boats on water that you see racing at Seafair and Tri-Cities.

The Dale Turner YMCA Kids Area will have tons of fun stuff for the kids. Mary’s Place will provide arts and crafts and T-shirts to decorate for kids, while the Edmonds Historical Museum will be telling history stories about the Edmonds waterfront. FIN the giant fish will also be there.

Kids rides/activities: Inflatable rides, carnival games, face painting, rock climbing wall, bungee trampoline, paintball gallery and other activities for the youngsters.

Arts & crafts: Visitors can check out an amazing assortment of glass art, pottery, paintings, jewelry, clothing, and much more.

Music at the Pier — SeaJazz will kick off its sixth year in conjunction with the Edmonds Rotary Club Waterfront Festival and will feature live jazz. You can see these award-winning musicians from the Edmonds School District at 3 p.m. on the Family Stage Friday.

Going Green: The Boy Scout troops of Mount Baker Council will monitor the trash on the festival and the Sustainable Community Stewards Waste Warriors of the Snohomish County WSU Extension Service will cycle the waste stream. Last year, a half ton of organic waste was diverted from the landfill through your efforts.

Visit the official website at EdmondsWaterfrontfestival.org for more information. For your safety, pets, skates, skateboards and bikes are not allowed on the festival grounds.

Dates: June 2-4, 2017

Times: Friday 3-10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Location: Port of Edmonds Marina, 358 Admiral Way, Edmonds

Admission: $4. Children 12 & under are free.