Sponsor spotlight: Yoga for Life hosting breast cancer ‘project:OM’ fundraiser May 13

Join Yoga for Life in Shoreline on Saturday, May 13, over Mother’s Day weekend to support project:OM “The yoga class of one million to battle breast cancer” and the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Donate now directly to project:OM and show up to one of the free classes:

108 Sun Salutations (10 a.m.-12:15 pm): Sun Salutations are a sequence of 12 powerful poses that express gratitude for the sun that sustains life on the Earth. They have profound benefits practiced for thousands of years which provide a good cardiovascular workout, stretch every part of the body, and when used with breath merge the body with the mind. You’ll leave feeling rejuvenated as this sequence takes the spine through many ranges of motion.

You’ll learn the philosophy and sequence instructions along with accessible modifications for all levels. Then you’ll go at your own pace, which typically takes two hours to complete. From time to time, new mantras will be introduced along with synchronizing the salutations for a few rounds. The room will be kept at a comfortable temperature. Ten or 108 salutations, it’s all good — what’s important is that you show up and be a YES for a worthy cause!

Yin Yoga Class (12:30 – 1:30 p.m.) – A very slow and relaxing class taught at a warm temperature, with non-vigorous postures being held for two to five minutes per side, targeting your body’s connective tissue to improve circulation and flexibility. All you need is a mat (rentals available), Yoga for Life provides the props. Children age 10 or older are welcome to join with a parent or guardian.

And, a reminder that if you’re a first-time student to Yoga for Life and itching to start practicing now, you can take advantage of New Student Intro Specials.

Yoga for Life is located at 20019 Aurora Ave. N., just south of the Edmonds/Shoreline border.