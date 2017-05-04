Sponsor spotlight: Yoga for Life offering free beginner class May 6

My Edmonds News sponsor Yoga for Life in Shoreline is offering a free 90-minute session Saturday, May 6 designed specifically for yoga beginners or those who have never before practiced Vinyasa Yoga. The class will cover different styles of yoga with an emphasis on Vinyasa flow-style yoga.

The class runs from 1-2:30 p.m. at 20019 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline. It will cover:

How best to prepare for your yoga class

What to bring with you

How to practice mindfully and safely

Details of some common poses and breathing exercises

Modifying for injury

Attendees will also receive a yoga mat for the class. You can sign up here. There will be another free class on May 20 if you can’t make this one.