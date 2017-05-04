Sponsor spotlight: Yoga for Life offering free beginner class May 6

My Edmonds News sponsor Yoga for Life in Shoreline is offering a free 90-minute session Saturday, May 6 designed specifically for yoga beginners or those who have never before practiced Vinyasa Yoga. The class will cover different styles of yoga with an emphasis on Vinyasa flow-style yoga.
The class runs from 1-2:30 p.m. at 20019 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline. It will cover:
- How best to prepare for your yoga class
- What to bring with you
- How to practice mindfully and safely
- Details of some common poses and breathing exercises
- Modifying for injury
Attendees will also receive a yoga mat for the class. You can sign up here. There will be another free class on May 20 if you can’t make this one.