Spring’s sunny face has arrived: Edmonds Museum Garden Market opens May 6

Will you miss the cloudy days, the constant rain and the cool, to down right, cold days? I think not, as spring has finally showed her face. What does this portend? Happy days, gardening, long walks and the Edmonds Museum Garden Market, followed, shortly, by the Edmonds Museum Summer Market. Give a cheer for the sunny days ahead!

The Garden Market runs 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 6-June 10. The Summer Market operates from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 17-Oct. 7 (except for the Taste of Edmonds).

Here are some highlights:

Garden Market

– We are thrilled to welcome back Wilson Fish. As a vendor of our market for over five years, Gene brings freshly caught wild King Salmon and smoked king salmon every week to our market through the season. All the fish brought to the market is caught off the coast of Washington and Oregon, processed and brought to the market within two days of being caught. Other fish featured through the season include true cod, ling cod and halibut. Stop by for a sample of their smoked salmon.

– Pete’s Perfect Toffee has been a longtime favorite of our markets. All created by Pete himself, his toffees feature so many great flavors from the traditional dark and milk toffees to pumpkin, espresso, mocha and more. He is always willing to give a sample and share a conversation, so stop by and see what new sweet he has created for our tasting pleasure.

– A new face joining the Garden Market this season is Glacier Peak Farms. Rebecca is bringing her love for plants to our market in the form of herb/vegetable starts, as well as heirloom tomato starts. We are thrilled to welcome her to our market and look forward to expanding so many backyard gardens and patio planters this summer.

– We also want to welcome Mountain Pacific. Marlene designs, sews and details wonderful children clothes made out of high-quality fleece. Once a designer for a major clothing distributor, Marlene decided to strike out on her own, and free herself to design the outfits in her head and bring them to us directly. Check out her lovely visions when you visit her booth at the market.

Summer Market

– Caruso Family Farm is a Summer Market favorite, bringing so many fresh vegetables from their farm in Snohomish. Each week Vince creates a colorful, delicious display guaranteed to tempt your taste buds with interesting new and traditional vegetables. Stop by and take a look, and chat with the farmer himself, located on Bell Street.

– Frog Song Farm is a long-time member of the Edmonds Summer Market. This season Nate and his fanciful vegetable display are moving from Fifth Avenue near the Rusty Pelican to their new home at the top of Bell Street near Sixth, his new location gives Nate a bit more room to spread out, so take the time to climb the hill and check out all the veggie goodness.

– New this season, we welcome SeaFire Gourmet. Dave brings his life-long passion for hot sauces to our market this summer in the form of three distinct varieties. All of his sauces are made from chili peppers picked by Dave and his family from farmers in Yakima Valley. Stop by experience the sweet/hot tastes.

There is always a wonderful array of flowers, glass, textile arts, jewelry, wood carvings and many other talented people who offer their wares at the market, and the food vendors go out of their way, to prepare delicious treats for us all. Get out those cookbooks, set a lovely table, and share the bounty with friends and neighbors. Summer Saturdays are days to remember in Edmonds.

The museum is planning to have an information booth at both markets; at the plaza for the Garden Market and in front of the museum for the Summer Market. Questions about the market and/or the museum can be found at these locations.

There are some major changes to the Summer Market this year. The White Elephant table will be removed, due to a two-fold problem; the storage area, under the stadium, at the playfield is on the city’s list for removal, and although the date is still in question, we could not have our storage area filled with donations, and then be asked to vacate, with no storage space available. We would need a good-sized garage space to accommodate our usual collection of trash and treasures, and none was found. Any ideas?

The second reason, and really the most significant, is that we could not find a couple, or two volunteers, with strong backs, and a love for “stuff” — in other words, those who have the heart of a garage sale enthusiast — to spend their free time keeping the White Elephant table in the market. We know there will be many disappointed folks, to include some of our vendors, but no solution to our problems have surfaced. Can anyone out there solve our dilemma? We’d love to hear from you, if you are interested. Call Dean at 425-210-8249.

Remember the market has a no-dog policy, both for the benefit of the customers and the dogs. A busy market is not a fun outing for pets, and can cause unnecessary stress for everyone. We do love dogs, and we do love people who love dogs. Many of us are pet owners ourselves, but it is not a good mix in a bustling market environment. Our goal is for everyone to have a pleasant visit, and be able to look forward to returning on the following Saturday.

The Edmonds Museum members are pleased to be preparing for the opening of our 23rd annual market and we hope you are looking forward to it, as much as we are. It will be another great year, with beautiful days, fresh vegetables galore, and handcrafted gift items from Washington crafts people and artists.

— By Bette Bell