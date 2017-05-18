St. Alban’s Episcopal Church to hold Taize Prayer Service May 21

A Taize Prayer Service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 21405 82nd Pl. W. in Edmonds.

The service is a contemporary form of worship with chants, scripture, repetition, silence and contemplation. Taize worship originated in a monastic community in the small village of Taize, France in the 1940s. According to a church announcement, its peaceful, contemplative nature has drawn millions from all over the world to practice this kind of worship.

Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served following the service. For more information call 425-778-0371, email StAlbansEdmonds@gmail.com or go to www.StAlbansEdmonds.org.